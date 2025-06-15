Hun Manet reaffirms ICJ path for border dispute, recalls Preah Vihear victory

In a Facebook post published at 7am, Hun Manet wrote in Khmer that the Cambodian government had officially submitted a letter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a resolution to border disputes involving the Emerald Triangle (Mom Bei), Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei temples.
He also noted that June 15 marks the symbolic anniversary of Cambodia’s victory in the Preah Vihear case, which the ICJ ruled in Cambodia’s favour in 1962.
“Although the two events are 63 years apart, they share the same spirit and objective,” he wrote.
Hun Manet stressed that Cambodia had chosen to pursue peaceful settlement based on international law, specifically through the ICJ mechanism, as a way of addressing complex and high-risk border issues that could potentially escalate into armed conflict.
He pointed out that bilateral mechanisms had proven insufficient to resolve all outstanding disputes.
“Cambodia seeks justice—only clear justice can determine the borders with our neighbours, so that our children and future generations are not burdened by these problems endlessly,” he emphasised.
He also called on all Cambodians to trust the government in this matter, assuring that the task is being carried out with the utmost responsibility and goodwill, in order to safeguard national sovereignty and the best interests of Cambodia and its people.