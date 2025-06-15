Hun Manet reaffirms ICJ path for border dispute, recalls Preah Vihear victory

In a Facebook post published at 7am, Hun Manet wrote in Khmer that the Cambodian government had officially submitted a letter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a resolution to border disputes involving the Emerald Triangle (Mom Bei), Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei temples.

He also noted that June 15 marks the symbolic anniversary of Cambodia’s victory in the Preah Vihear case, which the ICJ ruled in Cambodia’s favour in 1962.

“Although the two events are 63 years apart, they share the same spirit and objective,” he wrote.