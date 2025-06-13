Cambodia plans to escalate border dispute with Thailand to UNSC: source

- Cambodia has an ally in France, one of the five permanent members, as France is Cambodia’s former colonial power.
- It is anticipated that Cambodia may call for UNSC intervention or sanctions against Thailand.
- The five permanent members have veto power over any UNSC decision, especially sanctions. However, none of the permanent members are expected to support Thailand:
- The United States is currently not focused on Thailand.
- China is neutral but would likely side with Cambodia if forced to choose.
- France is certainly on Cambodia’s side.
- The United Kingdom and Russia would likely refrain from vetoing, as it would not serve their interests.
- Cambodia also has the Ream Naval Base, a crucial strategic military facility that global powers are vying for in the Indo-Pacific region. As a result, both the United States and China will attempt to secure Cambodia’s favour or, at the very least, refrain from acting negatively towards it.
"This is a dire situation for Thailand," the source said. "Therefore, Thailand’s best course of action is to adopt a resilient strategy, avoid responding with force, and gather as much photographic or other evidence as possible to prepare for a case in the UNSC."