PM directs ambassadors to address key issues on US tariffs, Myanmar, and Cambodia

On this occasion, the Prime Minister outlined three key directions for Thailand's foreign policy:

Proactive economic diplomacy: Thailand has launched an action plan designed to optimise the country’s economic position amidst global shifts in power dynamics and international standards.

In the short term, Paetongtarn highlighted the need to support the country’s key economic drivers, including exports of agricultural and food products, as well as tourism.

For example, she emphasised expanding the market for Thai fruits globally and improving transportation efficiency to facilitate the swift movement of goods. In tourism, the focus will be on expanding the market for high-quality tourists, including retirees and digital nomads.

In the long term, the government aims to enhance Thailand’s economic competitiveness by attracting investment in targeted industries and strengthening infrastructure, including large government projects such as the land bridge and new airports in the North and South.

The government will also accelerate free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and upskill the workforce to meet the demands of future industries.

Promotion of peace and shared prosperity: Paetongtarn highlighted the importance of using foreign policy as a tool to drive economic growth, ensuring that Thailand focuses on its national interests while understanding global shifts. This strategic approach will ensure that Thailand can select policies that bring both short- and long-term benefits.

She stressed the importance of good relations with neighbouring countries and emphasised ASEAN unity as a key factor in strengthening regional negotiating power in today’s geopolitical context.

Team Thailand approach: The Prime Minister underscored the importance of a unified and coordinated approach to diplomacy under the "Team Thailand" concept. This means integrating the efforts of all relevant agencies to effectively implement proactive diplomacy.

The government aims to increase the efficiency of Team Thailand by clearly defining objectives and unlocking necessary resources to ensure swift, integrated, and effective operations. This approach will help Thailand navigate the uncertainties of the global environment, positioning the country for success in the new global context.

Jirayu further explained that Paetongtarn emphasised Thailand’s commitment to peace and dialogue, advocating for peaceful solutions within various international cooperation frameworks.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of clear communication to ensure other countries understand Thailand’s position on three significant issues: US tariff measures, the political situation in Myanmar, and the border dispute with Cambodia.

She expressed confidence that tomorrow’s Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting will help improve mutual understanding between Thailand and Cambodia.

In closing, Paetongtarn expressed hope that the meeting would help Team Thailand align on strategic goals, which are crucial for the successful implementation of future plans.

She also called on ambassadors and consuls-general to lead their teams at the frontlines worldwide, ensuring that the action plan agreed upon during the conference is implemented effectively.