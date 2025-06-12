Five key risks threaten Paetongtarn’s government amid mounting tensions

However, the risks for the "Paetongtarn government" don’t stop there. Many people may recall the case involving "PN Promissory Notes" (PN Tickets) used in the sale of shares worth over 4.4 billion baht to individuals within "Paetongtarn’s" family.

The "opposition," led by "Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn," a list MP from the People's Party, raised concerns about the legality of this transaction, suggesting that it might constitute a "Concealed legal transaction" to avoid paying taxes on the received amount of 218.7 million baht.

Currently, this issue seems to have faded from the public discourse, despite its importance, as the public had closely followed the developments. The case is still under investigation by two agencies:

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), to which Wiroj submitted evidence after the heated parliamentary inquiry. The case is currently under preliminary fact-checking.

A key highlight is the Revenue Department, where Wiroj has also filed a complaint with the Tax Appeal Committee for a final ruling on the matter.

Nevertheless, "Pinsai Surasawadi," the Director-General of the Revenue Department and son of "Plodprasop Suraswadi," a prominent figure in the Pheu Thai Party, has stated that they are waiting for the committee’s decision.

When journalists inquired about the timeline for action, Pichai Chunhavajira revealed that the "Advisory Committee" for the matter has not yet been formed, causing the meeting quorum to be incomplete and preventing any further steps from being taken. As a result, the issue remains unresolved to this day.

There is another hot issue under investigation by the NACC, this time regarding the luxury resort "Thames Valley Khao Yai."

"Theerachai Phanthumas," a Bangkok MP from the People’s Party and a prominent member of the "Orange faction", raised the matter in a parliamentary inquiry.

He uncovered evidence that the land deed, located in the Lam Takong self-help settlement area, is within a watershed area that is designated for preservation and restricted from any development or issuance of land titles. The matter is still under preliminary investigation.

Another key issue is the "14th Floor Case," in which the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders has scheduled a hearing for June 13.

The prosecutor, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), will represent the case against "Thaksin Shinawatra," the former prime minister, who was previously convicted in three corruption cases. His sentence was reduced to one year following a royal pardon, and he was released from prison just a few months ago.

However, Thaksin did not spend a single night in prison, as he was transferred to stay on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital from the very first night, citing health reasons. He never returned to prison.

However, as the court considers whether the enforcement of his sentence was in accordance with the judgment and the warrant, the court has the authority to investigate and issue orders as it deems appropriate, under Section 6 of the Act on the Procedure for Trial of Cases Involving Political Office Holders, 2017.

The central issue that is expected to be examined by the court is whether Thaksin’s "imprisonment" complies with the Supreme Court’s verdict. Therefore, to bring the "14th Floor Saga" to a close, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court’s ruling or decision on June 13.

Initially, "Thaksin" will not attend the hearing in person but will assign his lawyer to represent him. Meanwhile, the NACC has prepared witnesses, evidence, and documents for the case.

In a related matter, the Medical Council has decided to punish three doctors who treated "Thaksin" on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital after he was transferred from the Correctional Hospital on the day his sentence was pronounced for the three corruption cases.

Although "Somsak Thepsuthin," the "Special President" of the Medical Council, has the right to veto the council’s decision, the council may still disregard the veto if the reasons are not compelling enough. The final decision on this matter will be made on June 12, just before the Supreme Court’s hearing for "Thaksin" on June 13.

These five risky issues are currently threatening the "Paetongtarn government" as political tensions run high throughout June. These include a potential Cabinet reshuffle that could destabilise the coalition parties, the looming corruption cases involving senators, and the ongoing tense situation at the Thailand-Cambodia border. All of these factors make for a volatile political environment at present.