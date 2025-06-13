Khmer Boxing Federation bans Thai fighters from all competitions, effective immediately

“The Khmer Boxing Federation respectfully informs all Oknhas, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen who own TV stations and development partner companies that from June 13, 2025, it must cease matchmaking for all Thai fighters — male and female — on all TV stations and boxing arenas under the jurisdiction of the federation, until further notice,” said the notice.

“In light of the above, we ask for full cooperation and responsible implementation of this measure,” it added.

The federation did not provide any specific explanation for the sudden suspension of all Thai athletes.

Nonetheless, public speculation suggests that the decision was linked to ongoing border-related tensions.

Cambodia has stated that it will bring the territorial disputes concerning the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Krabey temples, as well as the Moum Bei area, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Thailand, in contrast, has refused and insists on resolving the issue through bilateral talks.

Following the announcement, the owners of boxing arenas rushed to express their support for the move. Many members of the public have also taken to social media to back the federation’s decision.