Khmer Boxing Federation bans Thai fighters from all competitions, effective immediately

“The Khmer Boxing Federation respectfully informs all Oknhas, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen who own TV stations and development partner companies that from June 13, 2025, it must cease matchmaking for all Thai fighters — male and female — on all TV stations and boxing arenas under the jurisdiction of the federation, until further notice,” said the notice.
“In light of the above, we ask for full cooperation and responsible implementation of this measure,” it added.
The federation did not provide any specific explanation for the sudden suspension of all Thai athletes.
Nonetheless, public speculation suggests that the decision was linked to ongoing border-related tensions.
Cambodia has stated that it will bring the territorial disputes concerning the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Krabey temples, as well as the Moum Bei area, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Thailand, in contrast, has refused and insists on resolving the issue through bilateral talks.
Following the announcement, the owners of boxing arenas rushed to express their support for the move. Many members of the public have also taken to social media to back the federation’s decision.
Mol Ny, head of boxing coordination at TVK's Tetok Arena, shared his thoughts.
“As head of boxing at the national TV station Tetok, I strongly support the decision of the Khmer Boxing Federation to suspend the participation of Thai fighters in matches at Tetok until further notice,” he said, via social media.
Meanwhile, Hak Sokheng, a representative from Thon TV, which hosts more boxing matches than any other station, noted that his organisation would not be affected.
“Our TV station has not aired Thai content or brought in Thai fighters for matches in many years,” he shared.
Chhorn Norn
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network