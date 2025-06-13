Cambodia’s Navy holds first live-fire exercise after delays

The Cambodian Navy conducted the first day of its live-fire exercise on Friday, June 13, 2025, following a delay due to monsoon weather. Initially scheduled from June 11-13, the exercise is part of the Cambodian Navy’s regular training programme.

Rear Admiral May Dina, Commander of the Ream Naval Base, explained that the exercise was not intended to be a large-scale combat drill but rather a means to enhance the Cambodian Navy’s capabilities and test its weapons systems. Approximately 50 personnel participated in the training, which involved the use of high-speed patrol boats (P2DC), armed patrol vessels (P46C), and two smaller boats.