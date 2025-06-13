Cambodia’s Navy holds first live-fire exercise after delays

The Cambodian Navy conducted the first day of its live-fire exercise on Friday, June 13, 2025, following a delay due to monsoon weather. Initially scheduled from June 11-13, the exercise is part of the Cambodian Navy’s regular training programme.
Rear Admiral May Dina, Commander of the Ream Naval Base, explained that the exercise was not intended to be a large-scale combat drill but rather a means to enhance the Cambodian Navy’s capabilities and test its weapons systems. Approximately 50 personnel participated in the training, which involved the use of high-speed patrol boats (P2DC), armed patrol vessels (P46C), and two smaller boats.
The exercise focused on live-fire drills using ship-mounted machine guns, and no foreign military forces were involved.
Thailand’s Air Force Conducts Gripen Fighter Jet Patrols Over the Gulf of Thailand
On the same day, Squadron 701 of Wing 7 from the Royal Thai Air Force launched Gripen fighter jets for a weaponised surveillance mission over the Gulf of Thailand, near Koh Samui. The mission aimed to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and maritime interests, ensuring that no one violates the nation’s territorial waters, which belong to the Thai people. It also served to familiarise personnel with the maritime landscape.
The deployment of the Gripen jets underscores Thailand’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens, territories, and national interests, adhering to international operational standards. The Royal Thai Air Force remains ready to support military operations across all branches of the armed forces in the defence of the country.
Gripen jets routinely perform air and maritime patrols to monitor national airspace and safeguard maritime interests, particularly in strategic areas such as the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.