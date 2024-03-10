Si Sa Ket locals, authorities wait eagerly for reopening of Preah Vihear, border checkpoint

After Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet visited Thailand early last month, the House committee on foreign affairs called on the government to negotiate the reopening of a temporary border checkpoint and access to the ancient temple.

In a move seen as the government’s commitment to holding such talks, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a delegation of ministers under his supervision to Si Sa Ket on Friday.

Local authorities said they have been waiting for the reopening of the ancient Khmer temple, so people on either side of the border can visit one another and revive border trade and tourism.

Cambodia closed the temporary checkpoint on June 22, 2008, after clashes broke out over disputed territory around the temple.