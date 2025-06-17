Govt ready to evacuate Thai workers from Israel: Paetongtarn

The government is fully prepared to evacuate approximately 40,000 Thai workers from Israel if the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said she had instructed the Foreign Ministry, Labour Ministry, and the armed forces to coordinate preparations for a potential evacuation.
She said the Royal Thai Air Force has readied military aircraft for the evacuation process.
Paetongtarn added that the Labour Ministry and Foreign Ministry have jointly set up a special centre to assist Thai workers in Israel and closely monitor the situation.
“The centre is responsible for coordinating information between the Thai government and Thai workers in Israel,” she said.
She noted that, according to current registration data, there are nearly 40,000 Thai workers in Israel, and all necessary arrangements are in place should evacuation become necessary.
“The government has prepared all necessary measures to help Thai workers,” Paetongtarn said.
Preparations began after the latest round of hostilities started on June 12, when Israel launched a large-scale air campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The operation reportedly aimed to disable enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordow, and eliminate senior Iranian generals and nuclear scientists.
When asked about the criteria for launching evacuations, Paetongtarn noted that both the United States and China have already begun evacuating their citizens.
“But we’re assessing how prepared Thai nationals in Israel are,” she said. “We are ready, but coordination with our forward centre is key. Once the workers and officials on the ground are ready, the evacuation can begin immediately.”
She urged Thai workers in Israel to remain in close contact with the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to stay updated on evacuation plans.