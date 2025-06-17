Govt ready to evacuate Thai workers from Israel: Paetongtarn

The government is fully prepared to evacuate approximately 40,000 Thai workers from Israel if the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said she had instructed the Foreign Ministry, Labour Ministry, and the armed forces to coordinate preparations for a potential evacuation.

She said the Royal Thai Air Force has readied military aircraft for the evacuation process.

Special centre set up to support Thai workers

Paetongtarn added that the Labour Ministry and Foreign Ministry have jointly set up a special centre to assist Thai workers in Israel and closely monitor the situation.