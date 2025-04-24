New Airport Security Rules for Liquids, Gels, and Aerosols Come into Force

Thailand has introduced new regulations governing how travelers can carry liquids, gels, and aerosols (LGAs) in their hand luggage at all public airports across the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) published these updated guidelines in the Royal Gazette on April 22nd, with immediate effect.

These rules, officially titled "Announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Regarding the Rules for the Screening of Liquids, Gels, and Aerosols to be Carried on Board Aircraft or Brought into the Restricted Areas of Public Airports, B.E. 2568 (2025)," supersede previous regulations issued in 2019.

The CAAT's directive, issued by its director, Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, draws its authority from existing airport security protocols.

It mandates that all LGAs being taken onto aircraft by passengers, crew, or airport staff must undergo thorough screening.

The announcement clarifies the definition of "liquids, gels, and aerosols," encompassing a wide array of items from beverages and sauces to cosmetics, toiletries, and pressurized containers like sprays and foams. Even substances with both solid and liquid components, such as mascara and lip balm, fall under these regulations.

Airport operators are now responsible for implementing these screening procedures for all LGAs destined for aircraft cabins or restricted airport zones.

