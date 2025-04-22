FAA upgrades Thailand to CAT1, Clears Thai Airlines for US flights

The Ministry of Transport announced today (April 22) a significant development for Thailand’s aviation industry, as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially upgraded Thailand’s aviation safety rating to Category 1.
This classification recognises that Thailand now meets the international standards for civil aviation safety oversight, following years of regulatory improvements.
Thailand had previously been downgraded to Category 2 in 2015 after the FAA identified 36 safety oversight deficiencies. The downgrade was in line with findings from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which raised concerns regarding gaps in Thai aviation laws, particularly the authority of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) in enforcing technical and safety regulations.
Key issues at the time included an insufficient number of qualified flight inspectors, especially those certified for the specific aircraft types operated by Thai carriers. However, after extensive efforts to address these shortcomings, Thailand has now passed ICAO’s rigorous standards, which are aligned with FAA criteria.
With this upgrade, Thai airlines are once again eligible to operate flights to the United States and may also increase services to other countries that reference FAA safety ratings, such as South Korea.
The reinstatement of Category 1 status is expected to enhance confidence in Thailand’s aviation industry and support sustained growth in the country’s air transport sector on the global stage.