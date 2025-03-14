Court accepts petition to revoke foreign pilot employment

Teerawat emphasised that the policy adversely affects the Thai aviation sector and economy. He highlighted that over 1,700 Thai pilots are currently unemployed, meaning there is no shortage of qualified pilots to meet the industry’s needs.

He warned that relying on foreign pilots could destabilise the aviation sector in the long run and limit opportunities for Thai pilots to advance their skills.

Teerawat also raised concerns over aviation security, saying that allowing foreign pilots to operate domestic flights could impact Thailand’s civil aviation system. The policy might also lead international aviation organisations to impose stricter oversight on the country.

“The Thai Pilots Association reaffirms that supporting Thai pilots is essential for the sustainable growth of the country’s aviation industry,” he stated.

The association urged the government to reconsider and revoke the announcement to safeguard Thai pilots' rights and uphold internationally recognised aviation standards.