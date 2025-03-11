CAAT receives final evaluation by faa for safety rating upgrade

Manat mentioned that the results of the final discussion would be available within 30 days.

If the FAA delegation is satisfied with the improvements recommended by the FAA, Thailand’s aviation safety rating will be upgraded from Category 2 (CAT2) to Category 1 (CAT1).

This achievement will allow Thai carriers to resume operations to the United States and expand flight services to other countries that recognise the FAA's International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) Programme, Manat added.

Manat affirmed that all CAAT units had made their best efforts to address the safety issues highlighted by the FAA to ensure Thailand passes the FAA’s final discussion round and regains CAT1 status.