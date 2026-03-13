Singha Extends Partnership with Global sports property ONE Championship, Elevates “ONE Lumpinee” into a Global Muay Thai Mega Event Broadcast to 195 Countries

Mr. Voravud Bhirombhakdi, First Senior Executive Vice President of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. and Co-CEO of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., a key figure behind numerous global sports partnerships, stated that the contract extension goes beyond traditional sports sponsorship.

“This partnership represents our commitment to pushing Muay Thai toward becoming a true global sport. Today, ONE Lumpinee is no longer just a boxing event in Thailand—it has become an international stage followed by fans across the world and broadcast to more than 195 countries. This creates an important opportunity to showcase both Muay Thai and the Singha brand to global audiences,” he said.

Mr. Voravud added that Singha remains committed to creating opportunities for Thai athletes across generations to grow and showcase their talents on international stages across multiple sports. From motorsports to golf and beyond, Singha has played a role in supporting Thai athletes in reaching the top ranks of global competition.