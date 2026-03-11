Laos and Thailand strengthen ties in consumer protection

The Department of Internal Trade under Laos’ Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding on technical cooperation and information exchange in this field.

Director General of the Department of Internal Trade, Santisouk Phounsavath, and Secretary-General of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board under Thailand’s Office of the Prime Minister, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, signed the agreement in Vientiane.

The partnership aims to build a clear framework to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers as trade and online shopping continue to grow.