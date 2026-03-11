Laos and Thailand strengthen ties in consumer protection

The Department of Internal Trade under Laos’ Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding on technical cooperation and information exchange in this field.
Director General of the Department of Internal Trade, Santisouk Phounsavath, and Secretary-General of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board under Thailand’s Office of the Prime Minister, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, signed the agreement in Vientiane.
The partnership aims to build a clear framework to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers as trade and online shopping continue to grow.
Under the agreement, Thailand will provide public information materials on consumer protection, including manuals and laws in the Thai language, to support the work of the Lao authorities.
The two government bodies will also provide advisory support and compile joint action plans to strengthen consumer protection.
The agreement also promotes the exchange of information related to law enforcement, product and service safety, and the protection of consumers involved in online commerce.
Officials from the two countries will share knowledge, experiences, and best practices on investigations and consumer protection procedures.
This may include training, study visits, and seminars to build capacity for relevant staff.
The two sides will also coordinate to help resolve consumer complaints, especially when people are affected by unfair practices in cross-border trade.
In Laos, consumers can submit complaints through the Consumer Protection Hotline 1510, the Consumer Protection Facebook page, the Consumer Protection Association Facebook page, or by direct submission.
Lao and Thai officials say the partnership will help address challenges linked to digital commerce, particularly issues related to product quality control and misleading advertising.