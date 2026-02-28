Second Army Area clears resumption of fuel exports to Laos, with GPS tracking to block onward sales to third countries

On February 28, 2026, the Second Army Area Operations Centre issued a clarification on measures to control the export of fuel to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos). It said that, following the introduction of measures governing fuel exports to Laos—intended to reduce any potential impact on the Lao public and to ensure operations are orderly, transparent and aligned with security guidelines—the Second Army Area wishes to clarify that fuel exports have been suspended since December 14, 2025. It added that the Royal Thai Army has now approved a framework for managing fuel exports under appropriate and stringent controls.

In recent weeks, the unit has held briefings and coordinated joint operations with security agencies, relevant government offices in the area, and representatives of businesses involved in exporting fuel through the Chong Mek Customs Checkpoint, to verify export demand among local operators. Six representatives attended, drawn from three fuel-distribution companies.

The Second Army Area also coordinated checks on 10 companies on the Lao side. Champasak province provided written confirmation that these companies are legally authorised to import fuel under Lao law and that there is no onward export to any third country.