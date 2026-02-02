Unusual fuel sales near Malaysia-Thailand border raise alarm

Meanwhile, Azman said that nearly RM179mil worth of subsidised controlled goods were seized nationwide under Ops Tiris between 2024 and January 2026.

He added that RM91.59mil worth of subsidised controlled goods were seized in 2024, RM81.69mil in 2025 and RM5.73mil in January this year.

He said Ops Tiris 3.0 involved 93,887 inspections nationwide, resulting in 5,269 cases and 660 arrests.

He noted that effective enforcement strategies had resulted in a decline in the number of cases by 14.2% last year, while the seizures fell by 10.8%.

For January 2026 alone, Azman said 3,237 inspections were carried out, recording 183 cases, 39 arrests and seizures worth RM5.73mil.

By commodity, he said petrol, diesel and cooking oil remained the most frequently diverted controlled items, although cases have shown a downward trend since 2025.

The Star

Asia News Network