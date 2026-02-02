Unusual fuel sales near Malaysia-Thailand border raise alarm

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director general (Enforcement) said nine petrol stations had been identified as recording sales significantly higher than those in other areas.
However, he said sales dropped sharply after enforcement officers were stationed at the premises, indicating signs of abnormal activity.
Azman said the monitoring operations were conducted in the Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah and Jeli districts.
He said KPDN was investigating whether the sales figures at the petrol stations reflect genuine local consumption or had been influenced by other factors.
“Further investigations include examining population profiles, local economic activities and vehicle movement patterns in the border areas to ensure any enforcement action is based on data and a comprehensive assessment,” he said after visiting the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here on Sunday (February 1), Bernama reported.
Meanwhile, Azman said that nearly RM179mil worth of subsidised controlled goods were seized nationwide under Ops Tiris between 2024 and January 2026.
He added that RM91.59mil worth of subsidised controlled goods were seized in 2024, RM81.69mil in 2025 and RM5.73mil in January this year.
He said Ops Tiris 3.0 involved 93,887 inspections nationwide, resulting in 5,269 cases and 660 arrests.
He noted that effective enforcement strategies had resulted in a decline in the number of cases by 14.2% last year, while the seizures fell by 10.8%.
For January 2026 alone, Azman said 3,237 inspections were carried out, recording 183 cases, 39 arrests and seizures worth RM5.73mil.
By commodity, he said petrol, diesel and cooking oil remained the most frequently diverted controlled items, although cases have shown a downward trend since 2025.
The Star
Asia News Network