Malaysia uses thermal drones in immigration raids, Myanmar workers majority of arrests

The majority of those arrested were Myanmar nationals, according to Malaysian media reports and Myanmar migrant workers in the country.
The Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail reported that the Immigration Department deployed advanced thermal drones to detect undocumented migrants hiding on rooftops and in ceiling spaces during enforcement operations.
The operation was carried out on the evening of January 29 in Taman Emas, Cheras, where authorities conducted inspections to check for the presence of foreign workers.
Deputy Director-General of Immigration Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli said the use of the technology enabled officers to detect at least 15 foreign nationals who had attempted to hide on the roofs of shop buildings to evade arrest.
The enforcement operation took place between 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm, during which 1,087 individuals were screened, he said. “A total of 218 individuals aged between 18 and 53 were detained for failing to produce valid identification documents,” Datuk Lokman told reporters at a press briefing.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network