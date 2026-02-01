US announces partial government shutdown officially

As it is now clear that Congress will not complete its work before the expiration of appropriations, affected agencies should now execute plans for an orderly shutdown. Employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities.

The Administration will continue working with Congress to address recently raised concerns to complete appropriations for Fiscal Year 2026. It is our hope that this lapse will be short. Agencies should continue to closely monitor developments, and OMB will provide further guidance as appropriate. We will issue another memorandum indicating that government functions should resume once the President has signed a bill providing for appropriations.

We greatly appreciate your cooperation and the work you and your agencies do on behalf of the American people.