TAT accelerates night-time tourism, bringing Thai arts to global stage

Immersive exhibition reflecting royal legacy

A key highlight of the event is the immersive exhibition “The Light of Royal Grace,” a virtual reality experience showcasing Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s contributions.

The exhibition highlights her promotion of traditional handicrafts, the founding of the Arts and Crafts Centre, and her efforts to position Thai silk as a global fashion icon. This demonstrates her commitment to preserving culture, the environment, and creating sustainable livelihoods for the people.

The exhibition is complemented by live demonstrations of crafts such as Thai embroidery, mudmee weaving, handwoven textiles, and ceramic painting. Visitors also have the opportunity to witness the creative processes behind Thai arts through hands-on activities such as mask painting and kite making.

Another key feature is “The Moonlight Concert: Threads of Silk in the Moonlight,” which presents "Songs of Benevolence," featuring royal compositions and music inspired by Her Majesty’s grace. The performance, blending jazz and orchestral music, is performed by Koh Mr Saxman & The Sound of Siam, along with the Thai Symphony Orchestra and guest artists.

Additionally, the event features “Khon in Jazz,” a unique fusion of Thai classical dance-drama and jazz music, symbolizing the continuation of traditional Thai arts in modern life, in line with the royal initiative to preserve and adapt cultural heritage.

Reinforcing Bangkok’s global image

The event's opening ceremony on January 29 was graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, who presided over the ceremony and enjoyed the immersive exhibition and Arts and Crafts Centre displays. The princess also performed royal compositions, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

TAT expects that “The Night by Amazing Thailand” will become a milestone in enhancing Thailand’s competitive tourism potential. The event aims to establish a vibrant, safe, and creative night-time tourism ecosystem, benefiting all levels of operators, while reinforcing Bangkok’s image as a world-class destination and helping achieve the Best Travel 2026 goal.

For those interested, the "The Night by Amazing Thailand: Threads of Silk in the Moonlight" event will continue until February 7, from 4pm to 9.30pm.