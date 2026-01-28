‘Transforming Wat Arun’: TAT unveils Lisa as Amazing Thailand Ambassador today

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will unveil Lisa as its Amazing Thailand Ambassador today at Wat Arun, with Lisa attending the event and the launch of the advertising film “Feel All The Feelings” to promote Thai tourism throughout 2026. The launch follows the earlier release of a teaser and still photos of her with Wat Chedi Luang and the Red Lotus Sea, which previously helped create travel buzz.

After Lisa accepted the role as Thailand’s tourism representative to convey the country’s charm as a leading travel destination, she will help amplify the promotion of Thai tourism in 2026.

