‘Transforming Wat Arun’: TAT unveils Lisa as Amazing Thailand Ambassador today

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will unveil Lisa as its Amazing Thailand Ambassador today at Wat Arun, with Lisa attending the event and the launch of the advertising film “Feel All The Feelings” to promote Thai tourism throughout 2026. The launch follows the earlier release of a teaser and still photos of her with Wat Chedi Luang and the Red Lotus Sea, which previously helped create travel buzz.
Today (28 January 2026), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will introduce “Lisa” Lalisa Manoban as an Amazing Thailand Ambassador in a grand launch at the Amazing Thailand Ambassador Exclusive Night at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan in Bangkok, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm.
After Lisa accepted the role as Thailand’s tourism representative to convey the country’s charm as a leading travel destination, she will help amplify the promotion of Thai tourism in 2026.
Lisa will appear at the event today and take part in a discussion in her capacity as Amazing Thailand Ambassador together with TAT.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said TAT is preparing to launch Lisa as its Amazing Thailand Ambassador on 28 January 2026, inviting nearly 100 members of the media, influencers and overseas opinion leaders to attend. The event will also premiere the full advertising film, “Feel All The Feelings”, to promote tourism in Thailand throughout 2026, continuing from the teaser film released earlier this January.
This follows the earlier release of still photos of Lisa promoting Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai and the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, which drew strong attention and led to a significant increase in tourists travelling to the Red Lotus Sea.
The new milestone for Thailand created by “Lisa” Lalisa Manobal in her role as TAT’s Amazing Thailand Ambassador is part of the Amazing Thailand brand communication strategy. It is intended to strengthen Thai tourism and culture, enhancing the country’s image and appeal.
It also aims to build on the “LISA Effect” and turn it into a creative force that attracts global attention, helping drive Thailand’s tourism economy towards sustainable growth. TAT aims to create a major “Big Impact” to spark inspiration and a call to action that results in real travel.
TAT expects the campaign to attract at least 5–10 million additional foreign tourists and generate 250–500 billion baht in revenue. It is therefore hoping that total tourism revenue in 2026 will exceed 2019 — the best-performing year for tourism revenue — at around 3 trillion baht.
Schedule for the launch of Lisa as TAT’s Amazing Thailand Ambassador