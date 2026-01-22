Social media floods with ‘Lisa’ Red Lotus Sea memes; TAT says image is real, not AI

Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT) said it has no issue with social media users creating memes from the image of global star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban at the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, and confirmed that the image currently circulating was produced from an actual shoot and was not created using AI.

On 22 January 2026, after TAT announced that Lisa had been appointed Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote Thai tourism, the agency released still images under its “Feel All the Feelings” campaign. The second image shows Lisa sitting on a wooden boat amid the Red Lotus Sea, a well-known attraction in Udon Thani.

After the advertisement image was published, many fans praised the beauty of both Lisa and the Red Lotus Sea. However, some online users criticised the editing and retouching, saying the picture looked unrealistic. Comments included: “Doesn’t it look too AI—so fake?”, “Can you do it properly? Feel sorry for Lisa,” “Honestly, it looks like it’s floating—really deceptive,” “Lisa is stunning, but please change the editing team urgently,” and other remarks suggesting the retouching was not good value, while still expressing support and hoping the campaign succeeds and inspires travel.