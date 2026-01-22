Social media floods with ‘Lisa’ Red Lotus Sea memes; TAT says image is real, not AI

Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT) said it has no issue with social media users creating memes from the image of global star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban at the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, and confirmed that the image currently circulating was produced from an actual shoot and was not created using AI.
On 22 January 2026, after TAT announced that Lisa had been appointed Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote Thai tourism, the agency released still images under its “Feel All the Feelings” campaign. The second image shows Lisa sitting on a wooden boat amid the Red Lotus Sea, a well-known attraction in Udon Thani.
After the advertisement image was published, many fans praised the beauty of both Lisa and the Red Lotus Sea. However, some online users criticised the editing and retouching, saying the picture looked unrealistic. Comments included: “Doesn’t it look too AI—so fake?”, “Can you do it properly? Feel sorry for Lisa,” “Honestly, it looks like it’s floating—really deceptive,” “Lisa is stunning, but please change the editing team urgently,” and other remarks suggesting the retouching was not good value, while still expressing support and hoping the campaign succeeds and inspires travel.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool addressed the trend, saying that people taking the image to make memes—including the use of AI by some to generate new images featuring Lisa and the Amazing Thailand logo placed at various Thai tourist sites—does not create a copyright issue.
She said she viewed the phenomenon as an opportunity, noting that memes were driving interest and that many people now wanted to ride a boat and visit the Red Lotus Sea. She said it was good engagement for upcoming images as well—whether people liked or disliked them—because it encouraged interaction in different travel styles. She also said it would showcase Thai creators’ AI skills and add more digital assets.
Meanwhile, Nithee Seeprae, TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications, thanked everyone for the memes and said the trend had made the Red Lotus Sea a major talking point. He said TAT’s original image was shot for real, and then enhanced with professional CGI (computer-generated imagery)—not AI.
CGI, or computer-generated imagery, refers to using computers to create still images or moving images, in whole or in part, in both 2D and 3D, to produce realistic elements.
TAT later issued a statement reaffirming that the image currently circulating is a real image created through filming and was not generated using AI. The agency said it had been additionally enhanced with graphics for visual appeal in line with the established concept, designed by a professional team with expertise. TAT said all work complied with agreements and coordinated production with the artist’s agency, and had been selected and approved, with the aim of presenting Thailand’s tourism attractions as beautifully as possible.
TAT thanked the public for feedback and suggestions, saying it would use them to improve communication clarity and further strengthen the image of both the artist and Thailand going forward.