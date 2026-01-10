TAT Targets Record Revenue with LISA Appointment as Global Ambassador

The Tourism Authority of Thailand aims for record-breaking 3 trillion baht revenue by leveraging LISA’s global influence and 100 million-strong fan base.
According to Thansettakij's journalits Thanawan Winaisathien, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has detailed a high-stakes strategy to revitalise the nation’s economy, appointing global icon Lalisa Manobal—known professionally as LISA—as its ‘Amazing Thailand Ambassador’ for 2026.
The partnership is the cornerstone of an ambitious plan to attract an additional five to ten million ‘high-quality’ international travellers.
Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that the TAT aims to generate total tourism revenue of no less than 3 trillion baht ($88.5bn) this year, eclipsing the record set during the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.
The decision to enlist the Buriram-born superstar stems from her proven ability to shift global markets.
The TAT cited previous ‘viral’ instances where LISA’s personal endorsements—ranging from local street food in her hometown to traditional Thai textiles and herbal inhalers—led to immediate international demand.
"LISA is a global icon whose success is undisputed and enduring," Thapanee said. "Her involvement will significantly enhance our visibility, shifting the perception of Thailand from a generic destination to a high-value, premium experience."
The collaboration, facilitated through LISA’s own management firm, LLOUD Co., officially runs from September 2025 to September 2026. The promotional arsenal includes:
Cinematic Advertising: A flagship 60-second film, with multiple shorter edits for digital broadcast.
Social Media Reach: Targeted posts to LISA’s Instagram audience of over 100 million followers, expected to generate over one billion impressions.
Earned Media Value: Drawing comparisons to her work with luxury brands like Celine—where a single post generated media value exceeding $29 million—the TAT expects a massive return on investment.
In a move to drive actual footfall rather than just digital ‘likes’, the TAT will host an exclusive event in late January 2026.
Furthermore, the agency will launch ‘limited edition’ merchandise that cannot be bought.
These items will be reserved solely for visitors who participate in specific tourism activities or visit ‘Unseen’ quality destinations.
While the ‘LISA Effect’ is a powerful catalyst, Thapanee stressed that the 3-trillion-baht target requires a nationwide effort.
She urged the Thai public to be ‘hospitable hosts’ and called on government sectors to ensure rigorous safety and security standards.
The strategy marks a pivot toward ‘quality over quantity’, specifically targeting the dedicated fan-base demographic that typically spends an average of 50,000 baht ($1,475) per trip.
By focusing on high-spending travellers and LISA’s immense soft power, the TAT hopes to secure Thailand’s position as a premier global destination for 2026 and beyond.