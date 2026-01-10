TAT Targets Record Revenue with LISA Appointment as Global Ambassador

The Tourism Authority of Thailand aims for record-breaking 3 trillion baht revenue by leveraging LISA’s global influence and 100 million-strong fan base.

According to Thansettakij's journalits Thanawan Winaisathien, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has detailed a high-stakes strategy to revitalise the nation’s economy, appointing global icon Lalisa Manobal—known professionally as LISA—as its ‘Amazing Thailand Ambassador’ for 2026.

The partnership is the cornerstone of an ambitious plan to attract an additional five to ten million ‘high-quality’ international travellers.

Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that the TAT aims to generate total tourism revenue of no less than 3 trillion baht ($88.5bn) this year, eclipsing the record set during the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

The decision to enlist the Buriram-born superstar stems from her proven ability to shift global markets.

The TAT cited previous ‘viral’ instances where LISA’s personal endorsements—ranging from local street food in her hometown to traditional Thai textiles and herbal inhalers—led to immediate international demand.