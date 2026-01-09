null

TAT to unveil Lisa as ambassador on Jan 28, campaign film due

FRIDAY, JANUARY 09, 2026
Tanawan Vinaisatien

TAT will unveil Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as Amazing Thailand Ambassador on Jan 28, launching a full campaign film to boost Thailand travel throughout 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to officially unveil Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal—widely known as Lisa of BLACKPINK—as Amazing Thailand Ambassador on January 28, 2026, with nearly 100 international media representatives, influencers and opinion leaders invited to attend.

TAT says the event will also debut the full version of a tourism advertising film designed to promote travel in Thailand throughout 2026, following the release of teaser material in early January.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said the collaboration is intended to strengthen Thailand’s image as a leading tourism destination, reinforce traveller confidence and elevate “Amazing Thailand” brand communication, with the aim of turning the “LISA Effect” into real travel demand.

TAT targets 5–10 million extra visitors from the campaign

TAT expects the campaign to help attract an additional 5–10 million foreign visitors and generate 250–500 billion baht in tourism revenue. TAT is also aiming for 2026 tourism receipts to exceed 2019, which is cited as Thailand’s strongest tourism-earning year at around 3 trillion baht.

TAT says the October announcement that Lisa accepted the ambassador role triggered strong online engagement, with Thai netizens sharing suggested destinations nationwide. TAT says those ideas were incorporated into creative development—spanning the advertising film and key visuals—to encourage both Thai and international travellers to discover Thailand from new angles.

The “LISA Effect”: examples TAT links to tourism momentum

TAT points to previous moments where Lisa’s work and public visibility have been linked—directly or indirectly—to travel and consumer trends:

  • “LALISA” (2021): The music video featured imagery tied to Buri Ram and Phanom Rung Historical Park, which later became a popular check-in spot. Local reporting has described tourism interest rising significantly, including claims of visitor numbers increasing markedly at the site.
  • Rockstar” (June 2024): The music video used Bangkok locations and sparked “follow-the-footsteps” travel, with places highlighted in the clip turning into trending landmarks—such as Yaowarat and the former Oscar cinema area (Soi Phetchaburi 39). Reports also cited rapid online viewing milestones and search interest around these locations.
  • International productions (February 2025): A global series filming in Thailand—highlighting locations such as Ko Samui (Surat Thani) and Ko He (Phuket)—was cited as reinforcing Thailand’s premium beach image, with claims that foreign arrivals to Ko Samui rose sharply in Q2 2025.
  • Ayutthaya “Thai fabric temple visits”: A later appearance in Ayutthaya in modernised Thai fabric styling at key temples—such as Wat Mahathat, Wat Mae Nang Pluem and Wat Na Phra Meru—was described as fuelling a “wear Thai fabric to visit temples” trend that benefited local crafts and community tourism.

Popular “Lisa-linked” items highlighted in the campaign narrative

TAT also referenced consumer and food moments that became widely shared online, including:

  • “Luk chin yuen kin” (standing meatballs) near Buri Ram railway station
  • Hat Yai fried chicken
  • Lisa’s favourite dishes cited at Thai restaurants in Los Angeles, including pad Thai and som tam mamuang (mango salad)
  • Omelette rice and bread ice cream linked to a celebration around a Spotify “Billions Club” plaque moment
  • Roti sai mai
  • “Thai up the World”, a Thai tea drink collaboration with Erewhon
  • A traditional-inspired outfit referenced in “LALISA”, including Lamphun brocade silk styling
  • Indigo-dyed, mud-fermented pha sin linked to temple-visiting fashion trends
