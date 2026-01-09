TAT to unveil Lisa as ambassador on Jan 28, campaign film due

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to officially unveil Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal—widely known as Lisa of BLACKPINK—as Amazing Thailand Ambassador on January 28, 2026, with nearly 100 international media representatives, influencers and opinion leaders invited to attend.

TAT says the event will also debut the full version of a tourism advertising film designed to promote travel in Thailand throughout 2026, following the release of teaser material in early January.





Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said the collaboration is intended to strengthen Thailand’s image as a leading tourism destination, reinforce traveller confidence and elevate “Amazing Thailand” brand communication, with the aim of turning the “LISA Effect” into real travel demand.

TAT targets 5–10 million extra visitors from the campaign

TAT expects the campaign to help attract an additional 5–10 million foreign visitors and generate 250–500 billion baht in tourism revenue. TAT is also aiming for 2026 tourism receipts to exceed 2019, which is cited as Thailand’s strongest tourism-earning year at around 3 trillion baht.

TAT says the October announcement that Lisa accepted the ambassador role triggered strong online engagement, with Thai netizens sharing suggested destinations nationwide. TAT says those ideas were incorporated into creative development—spanning the advertising film and key visuals—to encourage both Thai and international travellers to discover Thailand from new angles.