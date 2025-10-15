Lisa appointed Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote Thai tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Wednesday announced that global K-pop icon Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban has officially been appointed as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, representing Thailand’s tourism brand to the world.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Lisa’s role marks an important milestone in promoting Thailand’s beauty, diversity, and wonder through a fresh perspective that will inspire both Thais and international visitors to rediscover the country together.
“TAT aims to position Thailand as a high-quality and safe destination, warmly welcoming both domestic and international travellers. We want to reinforce Thailand’s image as a quality leisure destination where visitors can create lasting, meaningful memories at every step of their journey,” Thapanee said.
Lisa’s appointment as Amazing Thailand Ambassador is a source of national pride, she added. With her outstanding achievements and worldwide recognition, Lisa will serve as a powerful voice sharing Thailand’s charm, heritage, and cultural identity with global audiences.
This collaboration between TAT and the Amazing Thailand brand with Lisa not only enhances global interest in visiting Thailand but also reaffirms the timeless value of Thai culture, hospitality, and warmth.
It underscores that Thailand is fully ready to offer visitors unforgettable travel experiences across every dimension.
TAT invites all Thais to explore their homeland and act as gracious hosts alongside Lisa in celebrating the beauty and pride of Thailand under the Amazing Thailand Ambassador campaign.