The New York Times names Lisa BLACKPINK one of the most stylish people of 2025

The New York Times has honoured Thai superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, also known as "Lisa BLACKPINK," as one of the most stylish people of 2025, so far, in its "The Most Stylish People of 2025, So Far" list.
Lisa is one of the few Asians to make the cut, joining a prestigious list of influential figures from various industries worldwide.
In his fashion editorial for The New York Times, Anthony Rotunno described the group of individuals who have inspired style this year: "Some wear capes, some wear doctor's coats, some are in stadiums, others in courtrooms. All of them have defined the looks of this year." Among these figures is Lisa, who has captured attention with her magnetic presence on stage, on screen, and even on the red carpet.”
Lisa is recognised for her diverse fashion choices, from her appearances in series and television shows to her concert stages and red carpet events. No matter the context, Lisa consistently draws attention with her unique look, breaking boundaries and defying conventional style expectations.
Additionally, Lisa is featured in the "Labubu" section, which discusses the trend of pastel-coloured, fluffy art toys that have become a favourite among global celebrities, including Rihanna, popstar and Emma Roberts, the American actress and singer. This highlights Lisa's taste as a collector, showcasing her impeccable style both in her fashion choices and her personal interests.
While The New York Times acknowledges that fashion is a matter of personal perspective and feeling, they assert that Lisa has already helped reshape the fashion industry of 2025, with half the year still remaining for her profile to rise even further.