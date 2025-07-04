The New York Times names Lisa BLACKPINK one of the most stylish people of 2025

The New York Times has honoured Thai superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, also known as "Lisa BLACKPINK," as one of the most stylish people of 2025, so far, in its "The Most Stylish People of 2025, So Far" list.

Lisa is one of the few Asians to make the cut, joining a prestigious list of influential figures from various industries worldwide.

In his fashion editorial for The New York Times, Anthony Rotunno described the group of individuals who have inspired style this year: "Some wear capes, some wear doctor's coats, some are in stadiums, others in courtrooms. All of them have defined the looks of this year." Among these figures is Lisa, who has captured attention with her magnetic presence on stage, on screen, and even on the red carpet.”