Lisa, Manchester United and City Offer Solidarity to Thailand After Earthquake

Following the recent earthquake in Myanmar, which caused tremors throughout Thailand and caused significant structural damage, prominent figures from the music and sports industries have expressed their solidarity and support for the Thai people.

The seismic event, which has been followed by numerous aftershocks, has prompted widespread concern, with authorities urging continued vigilance.

Celebrities and sports clubs with large Thai fanbases have taken to social media to express their concern.

Lisa Lalisa Manoban, known globally as Lisa from BLACKPINK, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account, stating: "Sending prayers to everyone affected by the earthquake. Please stay safe."

Her message, reaching millions of fans, conveyed a sense of empathy and support amidst the ongoing situation.

