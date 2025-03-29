Their Majesties take earthquake victims under royal patronage

SATURDAY, MARCH 29, 2025

The earthquake's tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, causing damage to buildings in several districts.

Their Majesties the King and Queen have taken the individuals injured by the impact of an earthquake, which was centered in Myanmar on Friday afternoon, under their royal patronage, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Their Majesties take earthquake victims under royal patronage

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was reported at around 1:20 PM near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

The earthquake's tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, causing damage to buildings in several districts.

Their Majesties take earthquake victims under royal patronage

The National Institute for Emergency Medicine on Saturday summarized the situation in Bangkok as follows:

  • A construction crane in Din Daeng district collapsed onto an under-construction condominium. One person suffered minor injuries. No deaths were reported.
  • A construction crane in Bang Sue district collapsed onto nearby houses, killing one person (the crane driver).
  • An under-construction 30-story building of the State Audit Office (SAO) in Chatuchak district collapsed, killing seven people and injuring nine others. Of the injured, two were in critical condition, one suffered major injuries, and six had minor injuries.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy