Their Majesties take earthquake victims under royal patronage

Their Majesties the King and Queen have taken the individuals injured by the impact of an earthquake, which was centered in Myanmar on Friday afternoon, under their royal patronage, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was reported at around 1:20 PM near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

The earthquake's tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, causing damage to buildings in several districts.

The National Institute for Emergency Medicine on Saturday summarized the situation in Bangkok as follows: