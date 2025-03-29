The Earth Trembled: A Chronicle of Friday\'s Devastating Earthquake

At 1:20 PM, a seismic monster, registering a magnitude of 8.2, erupted from its subterranean lair, its epicenter a mere 18 kilometers south of Sagaing, Myanmar.
The quake, a mere 10 kilometers deep, unleashed a ferocious energy that rippled across the region, its impact felt with terrifying intensity in Thailand.
The initial tremor, a brutal jolt, sent shockwaves through Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as the northern city of Chiang Mai. High-rise buildings swayed like reeds in a tempest, their occupants gripped by fear as the very ground beneath them convulsed.
Within minutes, the first of many aftershocks, a 7.1 magnitude reminder of the earth's instability, struck at 1:32 PM. The relentless series of aftershocks, numbering over 70, continued to rattle the region, keeping residents on edge.
Magnitude and Epicenter:
The earthquake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale. The quake's epicenter was 18km (11.1 miles) south of Myanmar's city Sagaing, approximately 320 kilometers northwest of Pangmapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand, and had a depth of 10 kilometers. This is considered the most powerful earthquake in Thailand in 90 years, since 1935.
Affected Areas:
In Myanmar, the earthquake's wrath was devastating. Cities near the epicenter, including Sagaing, Bago, Mandalay, Shan (East), Magway, and the capital, Naypyidaw, bore the brunt of the seismic assault.
Buildings crumbled, roads buckled, and a pall of dust and debris settled over the stricken areas. The country's military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, declared a state of emergency, mobilizing all available resources to search for survivors and provide aid.
According to Myanmar's military government, the earthquake's death toll in Myanmar has climbed to 694, with 1,670 injured and 68 still missing.
Across the border in Thailand, the impact was no less dramatic, particularly in the bustling metropolis of Bangkok.
The collapse of the newly constructed State Audit Office (SAO) building became a grim focal point, trapping scores of people beneath its shattered concrete and steel.
Elsewhere in the city, cranes toppled like toys, roads fractured, and buildings teetered precariously.
The Din Daeng expressway exit was closed, a testament to the structural chaos, and the newly built structure near JJ Mall also fell.
The bridge connecting Park Origin Thonglor buildings broke apart.
Hospitals, including Phramongkutklao and Nopparat Rajathanee, were forced to evacuate patients, a testament to the widespread fear.
Rescue Efforts:
Other Impacts:
The economic and logistical repercussions were immediate. The Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended trading, a reflection of the market's sudden instability.
Public transportation, the lifeblood of Bangkok, ground to a halt as the BTS and MRT systems temporarily ceased operations. The skies fell silent as Aeronautical Radio of Thailand suspended all flights, a necessary precaution in the face of such uncertainty.
How strong of this earthquake:
The severity of an earthquake is measured using the Moment Magnitude Scale (Mw), which provides a more accurate assessment than the older Richter scale by considering both the distance of the fault's movement and the force involved.
Minor tremors, below 2.5 Mw, are typically imperceptible, while those up to 5 Mw cause limited damage.
The recent 8.2 Mw Myanmar quake falls into the category of major earthquakes, known for causing significant destruction. Earthquakes exceeding 8.0 Mw are catastrophic, capable of leveling entire communities.
The shallow depth of this earthquake, around 10 kilometers, amplified its destructive power, leading to more intense surface shaking and building collapses.
This contrasts with deeper earthquakes, which, while potentially more powerful, distribute their energy over a wider area.
Historically, the 2004 Indonesian earthquake, a 9.1 Mw event, triggered a devastating tsunami that claimed approximately 228,000 lives.
The most powerful earthquake ever recorded, a 9.5 Mw event, struck Chile in 1960.
Latest Update on the Search for Survivors in Bangkok Building Collapse:
As darkness fell, rescue operations at the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building intensified, continuing throughout the night and into the morning.
Emergency responders, including military personnel and K9 units, faced formidable challenges navigating the treacherous debris, compounded by the constant threat of aftershocks.
The search for survivors became a desperate race against time, with each passing hour diminishing the likelihood of finding those still trapped.
Currently, the rescue team has discovered seven bodies and nine survivors.
At approximately 6:30 AM today, March 29, 2025, rescue operations at the SAO building were temporarily suspended.
The building, which collapsed during the 8.2 magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025, still holds approximately 47 missing individuals.
Despite continuous efforts utilizing K9 units, including Wari and Srinual, structural instability continues to impede progress. Zone C, believed to contain the highest concentration of trapped individuals, sustained the most severe damage.
This earthquake, one of the most powerful to strike the region in decades, served as a stark reminder of the earth's raw power. The shallow depth of the quake amplified its destructive force, leaving a trail of devastation that will take years to fully recover from.