The Earth Trembled: A Chronicle of Friday\'s Devastating Earthquake

At 1:20 PM, a seismic monster, registering a magnitude of 8.2, erupted from its subterranean lair, its epicenter a mere 18 kilometers south of Sagaing, Myanmar.

The quake, a mere 10 kilometers deep, unleashed a ferocious energy that rippled across the region, its impact felt with terrifying intensity in Thailand.

The initial tremor, a brutal jolt, sent shockwaves through Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as the northern city of Chiang Mai. High-rise buildings swayed like reeds in a tempest, their occupants gripped by fear as the very ground beneath them convulsed.

Within minutes, the first of many aftershocks, a 7.1 magnitude reminder of the earth's instability, struck at 1:32 PM. The relentless series of aftershocks, numbering over 70, continued to rattle the region, keeping residents on edge.

Magnitude and Epicenter:

The earthquake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale. The quake's epicenter was 18km (11.1 miles) south of Myanmar's city Sagaing, approximately 320 kilometers northwest of Pangmapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand, and had a depth of 10 kilometers. This is considered the most powerful earthquake in Thailand in 90 years, since 1935.

Affected Areas:

In Myanmar, the earthquake's wrath was devastating. Cities near the epicenter, including Sagaing, Bago, Mandalay, Shan (East), Magway, and the capital, Naypyidaw, bore the brunt of the seismic assault.

Buildings crumbled, roads buckled, and a pall of dust and debris settled over the stricken areas. The country's military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, declared a state of emergency, mobilizing all available resources to search for survivors and provide aid.