Chatuchak Building Collapse Claims Three Lives

Rescue efforts are underway at a collapsed construction site in Chatuchak, where three fatalities have been confirmed and 81 individuals remain trapped following a significant earthquake.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who visited the scene, described the seismic event as unprecedented in Bangkok within the last century.

Speaking at 3:40 PM on Friday, Phumtham outlined the government's coordinated response, prompted by fears of potential aftershocks.



"We are deeply concerned about the possibility of further tremors," he stated, adding that the Prime Minister is returning to establish a central operations hub.

Immediate directives have been issued to key ministries. The Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of schools nationwide, coinciding with the weekend break.