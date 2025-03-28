Chatuchak Building Collapse Claims Three Lives

Rescue efforts are underway at a collapsed construction site in Chatuchak, where three fatalities have been confirmed and 81 individuals remain trapped following a significant earthquake.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who visited the scene, described the seismic event as unprecedented in Bangkok within the last century.
Speaking at 3:40 PM on Friday, Phumtham outlined the government's coordinated response, prompted by fears of potential aftershocks.
"We are deeply concerned about the possibility of further tremors," he stated, adding that the Prime Minister is returning to establish a central operations hub.
Immediate directives have been issued to key ministries. The Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of schools nationwide, coinciding with the weekend break.
The Ministry of Public Health is establishing emergency response centres and assessing hospital damage. The Ministry of Interior has instructed provincial governors to activate command centres for monitoring and public risk communication.
"We have urged the inspection of buildings in hospitals, schools, and places of worship for structural damage," Phumtham emphasised, noting Bangkok's vulnerability due to its soft soil.
He identified two major collapse sites: a three-storey building in Bang Khun Thian and the 34-storey Budget Bureau building in Chatuchak, the latter being the most significant.
The Chatuchak building, involving multiple subcontractors, has already claimed three lives, with nationalities yet to be confirmed. Rescue teams are working to locate and extract the 81 people believed to be trapped.
In response, Gen Pana Claewplodtook, Army Commander-in-Chief and Director of the Army Disaster Relief Center, convened an emergency meeting to coordinate relief efforts.
The military is deploying personnel and equipment, including medical teams from army hospitals, to assist affected communities.
The 2nd Cavalry Division has been tasked with evacuating residents from nearby buildings and hospitals, and is establishing a temporary shelter capable of housing up to 5,000 people.
The public requiring assistance can contact the Army Disaster Relief Center at the following numbers: