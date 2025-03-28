Bangkok declared disaster zone after Myanmar quake rocks Thailand

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Friday declared the Thai capital a Level 2 disaster zone after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the heart of Myanmar, triggering widespread impact in several areas of Thailand.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said in a statement that at about 1.20pm, an earthquake measuring more than 7.5 magnitude hit areas near Mandalay in Myanmar, some 366 kilometres from Mae Hong Son province’s Pang Mapha district in Thailand.

Strong tremors were felt in the North and Central regions, especially Bangkok, causing damage to structures in several areas, the statement added.

“The situation remains critical, with the possibility of aftershocks. The BMA is conducting a rapid damage assessment and is on high alert,” the announcement read. “The authorities are also preparing to assist citizens and address any ongoing dangers or public safety risks caused by the earthquake, as outlined in the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act.

“To effectively manage the disaster in line with the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2021-2027, the governor has declared the metropolitan a level 2 disaster zone. This enables relevant government agencies, local authorities, and private organisations to respond according to their responsibilities under the Act,” the announcement said.