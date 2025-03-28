Building Collapse Traps Dozens After Bangkok Earthquake; Military Mobilises for Rescue Efforts

A building under construction in the Chatuchak district has collapsed following a significant earthquake, trapping 43 workers, according to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine.
Seven workers managed to escape the site, and the Narenthorn Emergency Medical Services Center, along with its rescue network, has been dispatched to provide immediate assistance.
In response to the incident, Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree announced that Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Claewplodtook has ordered the immediate activation of the Army Disaster Relief Center for public assistance.
All units have been instructed to mobilise personnel and essential equipment for immediate deployment. Army hospitals have also been placed on standby to receive emergency patients.
Gen Pana has cancelled his scheduled visit to the three southern border provinces to oversee the response. He has instructed all regional army commanders to mobilise personnel and equipment to assist the public in Bangkok.
The declaration of a state of emergency will be handled by the government, the Ministry of Interior, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Drones will be deployed to assess the damage at the collapsed 30-storey building in Chatuchak. It is estimated that nearly 100 workers were present at the time of the collapse. Communication in Bangkok and surrounding areas may be temporarily disrupted.
Lieutenant General Amrit Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Region, confirmed that he has received orders to deploy forces to survey damage in and around Bangkok, particularly in the Chatuchak district. Personnel have also been tasked with inspecting other buildings. A public assistance centre has been established.
Tremors from the earthquake were felt at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters. Personnel evacuated to the lawn in front of the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Museum and nearby buildings near the United Nations, which is under renovation.
Construction workers rapidly descended from scaffolding. Witnesses reported feeling significant tremors on the higher floors, with some experiencing dizziness. No injuries were initially reported at the Army Headquarters, and personnel gradually returned to their duties after the tremors subsided.
Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force and Director of the Air Force Disaster Relief Center, issued an urgent directive for the Disaster Relief Center at the Royal Thai Air Force Flying Training School and other airbases to prepare for immediate assistance.
This includes transporting supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing aid to the injured. Close coordination with government agencies and private organisations has been ordered to ensure public safety and facilitate a swift return to normalcy.
The collapsed building was part of an 'Integrity Pact' project, a collaboration between the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) and the State Audit Office of Thailand (SAO) with the ITD-CREC Joint Venture, designed to ensure transparency and prevent corruption. The project's contract was awarded through a transparent bidding process, resulting in savings of 386.15 million baht compared to the median construction price.