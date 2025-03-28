Building Collapse Traps Dozens After Bangkok Earthquake; Military Mobilises for Rescue Efforts

Tremors from the earthquake were felt at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters. Personnel evacuated to the lawn in front of the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Museum and nearby buildings near the United Nations, which is under renovation.

Construction workers rapidly descended from scaffolding. Witnesses reported feeling significant tremors on the higher floors, with some experiencing dizziness. No injuries were initially reported at the Army Headquarters, and personnel gradually returned to their duties after the tremors subsided.

Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force and Director of the Air Force Disaster Relief Center, issued an urgent directive for the Disaster Relief Center at the Royal Thai Air Force Flying Training School and other airbases to prepare for immediate assistance.

This includes transporting supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing aid to the injured. Close coordination with government agencies and private organisations has been ordered to ensure public safety and facilitate a swift return to normalcy.

The collapsed building was part of an 'Integrity Pact' project, a collaboration between the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) and the State Audit Office of Thailand (SAO) with the ITD-CREC Joint Venture, designed to ensure transparency and prevent corruption. The project's contract was awarded through a transparent bidding process, resulting in savings of 386.15 million baht compared to the median construction price.



