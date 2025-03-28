Thailand on Alert as Prime Minister Warns of Potential Aftershocks Following Earthquake

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has issued an urgent nationwide alert, warning the public to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks following today's earthquake, with the possibility of a recurrence within 24 hours.

Speaking from Phuket, the Prime Minister has ordered a coordinated response across all government ministries to address the developing situation.

Immediate actions have been taken to inform and protect the public. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has been instructed to deploy SMS alerts providing essential safety guidelines.

Simultaneously, public service announcements are being broadcast across all media platforms.