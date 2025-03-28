Thailand on Alert as Prime Minister Warns of Potential Aftershocks Following Earthquake

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has issued an urgent nationwide alert, warning the public to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks following today's earthquake, with the possibility of a recurrence within 24 hours.
Speaking from Phuket, the Prime Minister has ordered a coordinated response across all government ministries to address the developing situation.
Immediate actions have been taken to inform and protect the public. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has been instructed to deploy SMS alerts providing essential safety guidelines.
Simultaneously, public service announcements are being broadcast across all media platforms.
Security forces have been mobilised to ensure public safety, while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is assessing the seismic activity and forecasting potential future tremors.
Experts have advised that aftershocks are common in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake, typically within the first two hours. Although these are usually less intense, statistical data indicates a risk of a further significant earthquake within the next 24 hours.
The Ministry of Transport is monitoring all travel infrastructure. Suvarnabhumi Airport briefly suspended flight operations for 20 minutes as a precautionary measure, but services have since resumed.
The Ministry of Public Health has placed medical facilities and emergency services on standby, ready to respond to any potential casualties. The public is urged to stay informed through 24-hour updates on NBT (National Broadcasting Services of Thailand).
The Prime Minister, who is cutting short her visit to Phuket to return to Bangkok, has advised residents of high-rise buildings to avoid using lifts and seek open spaces.
"All relevant ministries have been activated," the Prime Minister stated. "We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant. Schools have been dismissed early for the safety of students. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds."