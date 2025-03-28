Myanmar earthquake: 144 fatalities, 732 injured, 44 aftershocks

This follows the earthquake of magnitude 8.2, centred in Mandalay, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1.20pm today.

The Myanmar military government has reported 144 fatalities and 732 injuries from the earthquake, expressing concerns that the number of casualties may increase further.

The Myanmar state-run MRTV station broadcast a statement from the junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, reporting that 96 people were killed in Naypyidaw, 18 in Sagaing, and 30 in Kyaukse.

Additionally, he appealed to any country, foreign organisations, and citizens to provide assistance for this major disaster, stating that Myanmar had already responded to offers of aid from India and ASEAN.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, here are the reports of aftershocks so far: