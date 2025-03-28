Myanmar earthquake: 144 fatalities, 732 injured, 44 aftershocks

FRIDAY, MARCH 28, 2025

The earthquake in Myanmar triggered 44 aftershocks as of 9.58pm on Friday, while the Myanmar military government has reported 144 fatalities and 732 injuries due to the disaster.

This follows the earthquake of magnitude 8.2, centred in Mandalay, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1.20pm today.

The Myanmar military government has reported 144 fatalities and 732 injuries from the earthquake, expressing concerns that the number of casualties may increase further.

The Myanmar state-run MRTV station broadcast a statement from the junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, reporting that 96 people were killed in Naypyidaw, 18 in Sagaing, and 30 in Kyaukse.

Additionally, he appealed to any country, foreign organisations, and citizens to provide assistance for this major disaster, stating that Myanmar had already responded to offers of aid from India and ASEAN.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, here are the reports of aftershocks so far:

  • 1st aftershock at 1.32pm magnitude 7.1
  • 2nd aftershock at 1.45pm magnitude 5.5
  • 3rd aftershock at 2.24pm, magnitude 4.0
  • 4th aftershock at 2.37pm, magnitude 5.2
  • 5th aftershock at 2.42pm, magnitude 3.9
  • 6th aftershock at 2.50pm, magnitude 3.5
  • 7th aftershock at 2.57pm, magnitude 4.7
  • 8th aftershock at 3.21pm, magnitude 4.0
  • 9th aftershock at 3.45pm, magnitude 3.7
  • 10th aftershock at 3.52pm, magnitude 3.8
  • 11th aftershock at 4.06pm, magnitude 4.2
  • 12th aftershock at 4.11pm, magnitude 3.8
  • 13th aftershock at 4.26pm, magnitude 4.3
  • 14th aftershock at 4.30pm, magnitude 4.5
  • 15th aftershock at 4.55pm, magnitude 4.9
  • 16th aftershock at 5.28pm, magnitude 3.1
  • 17th aftershock at 5.30pm, magnitude 4.1
  • 18th aftershock at 5.50pm, magnitude 3.0
  • 19th aftershock at 5.59pm, magnitude 4.0
  • 20th aftershock at 6.10pm, magnitude 3.3
  • 21st aftershock at 6.16pm, magnitude 3.7
  • 22nd aftershock at 6.30pm, magnitude 4.2
  • 23rd aftershock at 6.57pm, magnitude 2.9
  • 24th aftershock at 7.02pm, magnitude 4.1
  • 25th aftershock at 7.09pm, magnitude 2.4
  • 26th aftershock at 7.13pm, magnitude 2.9
  • 27th aftershock at 7.22pm, magnitude 5.5
  • 28th aftershock at 7.33pm, magnitude 4.0
  • 29th aftershock at 7.36pm, magnitude 3.8
  • 30th aftershock at 7.51pm, magnitude 4.0
  • 31st aftershock at 7.52pm, magnitude 4.6
  • 32nd aftershock at 8.11pm, magnitude 2.7
  • 33rd aftershock at 8.17pm, magnitude 2.5
  • 34th aftershock at 8.18pm, magnitude 3.4
  • 35th aftershock at 8.26pm, magnitude 2.8
  • 36th aftershock at 8.49pm, magnitude 2.6
  • 37th aftershock at 8.56pm, magnitude 3.1
  • 38th aftershock at 9.11pm, magnitude 2.8
  • 39th aftershock at 9.20pm, magnitude 2.7
  • 40th aftershock at 9.24pm, magnitude 2.4
  • 41st aftershock at 9.29pm, magnitude 2.1
  • 42nd aftershock at 9.36pm, magnitude 2.3
  • 43rd aftershock at 9.43pm, magnitude 2.2
  • 44th aftershock at 9.49pm, magnitude 4.4
