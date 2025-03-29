Bangkok Continues Rescue and Safety Checks After Quake, Governor Assures Stability

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) continues its dual-pronged response to the recent earthquake, prioritising both the ongoing rescue efforts at a collapsed 30-storey building and the comprehensive safety inspections of potentially compromised structures across the city.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, speaking after a command centre meeting on Saturday, emphasised the unwavering commitment to the search for survivors, while simultaneously addressing public concerns regarding structural integrity.

The rescue operation, he confirmed, will proceed without interruption, albeit with strategic adjustments to accommodate the challenging conditions.

Heavy machinery is being deployed to systematically clear debris, enhancing the search for any remaining life signs. Following the detection of 15 life signals overnight, Governor Chadchart stressed the urgency of the mission, demanding relentless effort from all involved.

