Bangkok Continues Rescue and Safety Checks After Quake, Governor Assures Stability

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) continues its dual-pronged response to the recent earthquake, prioritising both the ongoing rescue efforts at a collapsed 30-storey building and the comprehensive safety inspections of potentially compromised structures across the city.
Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, speaking after a command centre meeting on Saturday, emphasised the unwavering commitment to the search for survivors, while simultaneously addressing public concerns regarding structural integrity.
The rescue operation, he confirmed, will proceed without interruption, albeit with strategic adjustments to accommodate the challenging conditions.
Heavy machinery is being deployed to systematically clear debris, enhancing the search for any remaining life signs. Following the detection of 15 life signals overnight, Governor Chadchart stressed the urgency of the mission, demanding relentless effort from all involved.
In parallel, 130 volunteer engineers have been mobilised to inspect approximately 700 buildings identified as potentially affected by the seismic event.
These inspections, categorised into government and private structures, are expected to be completed within two to three days.
The initial 2,000 public reports received via the Traffy Fondue application were rigorously screened, resulting in the prioritisation of 700 cases requiring immediate on-site evaluation.
Governor Chadchart confirmed that public transport services, including buses, trains, and subways, have resumed normal operations, contributing to the gradual easing of traffic congestion.
He acknowledged ongoing issues on the Din Daeng expressway, attributing delays to construction activities under the purview of the Expressway Authority.
Public parks, which provided refuge for over 700 residents overnight, will remain open 24 hours until the situation stabilises. The BMA will also provide entertainment at parks to ease residents anxiety.
Addressing concerns regarding the return to work in high-rise buildings, the Governor assured that expedited safety inspections are underway, with official directives to be issued to large buildings imminently.
He urged residents to remain calm, emphasising that the isolated building collapse, while tragic, does not reflect the overall structural integrity of Bangkok's infrastructure.
"We must maintain composure," Governor Chadchart stated. "The collapse of a single, particularly vulnerable structure should not undermine confidence in the city's building standards."
He credited the efficient response to the collaborative efforts of various agencies, acknowledging the crucial role of teamwork in navigating this crisis.