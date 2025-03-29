Subway Services Resume Post-Quake, Bar Two Lines Awaiting Safety Checks

Following the seismic tremors that rattled Thailand and its capital, Bangkok, on March 28th, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has confirmed that the majority of the city's subway network has resumed operations.

Speaking after a thorough inspection of the transport systems, Suriya stated that services on six of the eight lines were back in action from 05:30 this morning.

However, the Yellow and Pink Lines remain suspended, pending further safety assessments.