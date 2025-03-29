Subway Services Resume Post-Quake, Bar Two Lines Awaiting Safety Checks

Following the seismic tremors that rattled Thailand and its capital, Bangkok, on March 28th, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has confirmed that the majority of the city's subway network has resumed operations.
Speaking after a thorough inspection of the transport systems, Suriya stated that services on six of the eight lines were back in action from 05:30 this morning.
However, the Yellow and Pink Lines remain suspended, pending further safety assessments.
"Public safety is paramount," the Minister emphasised, stating that these two lines would remain closed for an additional day, or until complete confidence in their operational integrity could be established.
He undertook a personal inspection of the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, utilising the rail network to reassure the public of its safety.
Suriya also addressed concerns regarding the structural integrity of ongoing and completed transport projects, confirming that initial reports indicated no anomalies.
"All structures have been thoroughly checked," he stated.
Furthermore, he issued a stern warning to taxi and motorcycle taxi operators against exploiting the current situation by inflating fares.
He urged members of the public to report any instances of overcharging to the hotline 1584, providing photographic evidence where possible.
"The Department of Land Transport will take decisive legal action," he asserted.
The Minister himself travelled on the MRT Blue Line from Bang Sue to Tao Poon, connecting to the Purple Line, to further demonstrate the safety of the network. This followed the inspection of the Central Terminal.
"Six out of the eight lines are fully operational," he reiterated. "The Yellow and Pink Lines require further system checks. If they are deemed unsafe, they will remain closed."
He re-assured the public that all transport infrastructure has been inspected and that there are currently no reported problems.