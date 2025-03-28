Suvarnabhumi Airport Deploys Extra Shuttle Buses Amid Post-Earthquake Taxi Shortage

Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) has implemented a temporary shuttle bus service to mitigate a significant taxi shortage caused by widespread traffic disruption following the afternoon's earthquake.
The seismic event led to the temporary closure of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway and the Din Daeng toll booths, as well as the suspension of certain public transport routes, resulting in severe congestion around Bangkok.
Consequently, a shortage of taxis returning to BKK to collect passengers has emerged.
To alleviate the impact on travellers, the airport, via a statement posted on its Facebook account, has deployed five additional shuttle buses. These buses will operate from the passenger terminal, Level 1, Gate 4, serving three key routes:
BKK has confirmed that this additional shuttle service will remain in operation until the taxi shortage is resolved.
Passengers utilising the existing shuttle bus service between BKK and Don Mueang Airport are advised to allow extra travel time, as routes may be subject to alterations due to prevailing traffic conditions.
The airport has apologised for any inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude to passengers for their understanding and cooperation. For further assistance, travellers are encouraged to contact the AOT Contact Center at 1722 (available 24 hours).