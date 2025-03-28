Suvarnabhumi Airport Deploys Extra Shuttle Buses Amid Post-Earthquake Taxi Shortage

Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) has implemented a temporary shuttle bus service to mitigate a significant taxi shortage caused by widespread traffic disruption following the afternoon's earthquake.

The seismic event led to the temporary closure of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway and the Din Daeng toll booths, as well as the suspension of certain public transport routes, resulting in severe congestion around Bangkok.

Consequently, a shortage of taxis returning to BKK to collect passengers has emerged.

