Thailand feels 12 aftershocks after Myanmar quake

A total of 12 aftershocks were registered following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday afternoon, the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division said.

The first quake, 8.2-magnitude at the depth of 10 kilometres, was reported at around 1.20pm near Mandalay, some 392 kilometres from Mae Hong Son’s Pang Mapha district in Thailand, the centre said.

After the first quake, 12 aftershocks have been observed so far, as follows: