At least 5 killed in earthquake in Myanmar

At least three people were killed in the town of Taungoo in Myanmar when a mosque partially collapsed, witnesses said, while local media reported that at least two people died and 20 were injured after a hotel collapsed in Aung Ban.

'We anticipate the impact to be quite large', the Red Cross says

Buildings and public infrastructure in Myanmar have been damaged and collapsed as a result of the earthquake, the Red Cross said.

"Public infrastructure has been damaged, including roads, bridges and public buildings. We currently have concerns for large-scale dams that people are watching to see the conditions of them", Marie Manrique, Program Coordinator for the International Federation of the Red Cross, said to reporters in Geneva, via video link from Yangon.

"We anticipate the impact to be quite large", she added.

The quake caused building and bridge collapses, Myanmar state media says

The earthquake caused the collapse of several buildings in five cities and towns in Myanmar, state media reported.

It also caused the collapse of two bridges and damaged an expressway, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported on its website. It did not give details of any casualties.

In Thailand, at least three people were killed and dozens of workers were rescued from under the rubble of the skyscraper that had been under construction in Bangkok, Thailand's National Institute of Emergency Medicine said.

Bangkok's city authorities declared the capital a disaster-stricken area, saying they needed to assess and monitor damaged areas and assist people who might still be at risk.