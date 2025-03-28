169 buildings in Bangkok cracked from the earthquake, no damage

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, held a press conference regarding the earthquake situation in the Bangkok area. He stated that the damage caused by the earthquake mainly affected buildings under construction.
The most severely damaged building is the State Audit Office (SAO) building in the Chatuchak district, which is a 33-story structure under construction. The building has collapsed, trapping approximately 83 construction workers inside. Three fatalities have been reported, though several others have been rescued. This is likely the most significant damage reported so far.
The second point of concern is the crane used in the construction of a condominium in Din Daeng district. The crane struck the Din Daeng expressway, causing temporary road closures. However, traffic has now returned to normal.
Regarding bridges that had reports of broken cables, inspections revealed no cable breakage. While some bridges may have minor cracks, they are not in a critical condition that could lead to collapse.
No reports have been received about completed buildings that have collapsed.
" The current situation, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), is that the public can return to buildings but should first conduct a preliminary inspection to check for any severe cracks in beams or columns. If there is no significant damage, people can re-enter the buildings," Chadchart said.
As for the surrounding areas, reports indicate that most places have not suffered severe damage, although some buildings may have minor cracks. If there are any concerns about a building, citizens are encouraged to report it via the Traffy Fondue app by taking a photo and sending it in for inspection by volunteer engineers. There are two ways to report issues to Bangkok: through the Traffy Fondue app or by calling 1555.
Currently, 169 citizens have reported issues, most of which concern cracked buildings. These reports should include photos and locations. " Cracks in buildings might not necessarily affect the main structural elements that support weight; they could be in the walls, which may crack but do not pose a danger. The primary structure remains strong. Therefore, if you see cracks, do not immediately conclude that the building is unsafe—it may just be a minor issue unrelated to the main structure," the Governor said.
In cases where ceiling tiles have fallen, the shaking from the earthquake could have caused this type of damage.
There was also one fire incident caused by a family fleeing from the earthquake and leaving a stove on, which led to the fire.
Currently, the primary concern is hospitals, as they may need to evacuate patients, especially those in emergency rooms. Hospitals have provided guidelines for action, and each district is assisting with this effort. The first step is to assess the building's structure to determine if there is severe damage. If the damage is minimal, patients can return to the building, and those with less severe conditions can be discharged to avoid burdening the hospitals. Emergency cases will be prioritized.
Another issue is traffic. Currently, the main subway lines—BTS and MRT—remain out of service for safety assessments. While the structures themselves appear to be undamaged, the signal systems, particularly the train control systems, need to be checked to ensure they are operational. MRT may resume service tomorrow morning, but BTS requires further inspection due to differences in structure. However, it is likely that BTS will also be able to reopen by tomorrow morning.
Regarding aftershocks, there is no need to worry. While they may occur, they are expected to be smaller than the initial earthquake, and the epicenter is far from the city. Most aftershocks are anticipated to be of a lesser magnitude. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is fully prepared to handle the situation, with all relevant agencies on standby. The government is also ready to assist in every aspect.
Bangkok has now been declared a disaster area, and under the authority of the Governor of Bangkok, coordination with various agencies, both public and private, is ongoing. Cooperation from multiple agencies has been strong, which is encouraging. The BMA has been in constant contact with DDPM.
The Prime Minister also reached out immediately after the earthquake and has been involved in meetings throughout. These ongoing collaborations should help resolve the situation quickly. District Directors have instructed their teams to go on-site and provide continuous reports to the command centre, Chadchart concluded.