169 buildings in Bangkok cracked from the earthquake, no damage

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, held a press conference regarding the earthquake situation in the Bangkok area. He stated that the damage caused by the earthquake mainly affected buildings under construction.

The most severely damaged building is the State Audit Office (SAO) building in the Chatuchak district, which is a 33-story structure under construction. The building has collapsed, trapping approximately 83 construction workers inside. Three fatalities have been reported, though several others have been rescued. This is likely the most significant damage reported so far.

The second point of concern is the crane used in the construction of a condominium in Din Daeng district. The crane struck the Din Daeng expressway, causing temporary road closures. However, traffic has now returned to normal.

Regarding bridges that had reports of broken cables, inspections revealed no cable breakage. While some bridges may have minor cracks, they are not in a critical condition that could lead to collapse.

No reports have been received about completed buildings that have collapsed.

" The current situation, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), is that the public can return to buildings but should first conduct a preliminary inspection to check for any severe cracks in beams or columns. If there is no significant damage, people can re-enter the buildings," Chadchart said.