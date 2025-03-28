Sagaing Fault: Myanmar Earthquake Triggers Bangkok Collapse, Region on High Alert

The powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar today, felt strongly across Thailand and neighbouring countries, has brought renewed attention to the Sagaing Fault, one of ASEAN's most significant active geological features.

The quake, which triggered the collapse of a building under construction in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic activity.

The Sagaing Fault, a 1,200-kilometre-long fault line running north-south through central Myanmar, is considered a major seismic threat. Geologists believe it marks the boundary between the ancient Sunda and Burma microplates, now part of the Eurasian Plate.

According to Mitearth, a geological website, historical records indicate that the fault has produced approximately 70 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or greater in the past 562 years. The largest recorded event was an 8.0 magnitude quake near Mandalay in 1912.

Experts suggest the fault has the potential to generate earthquakes as strong as 8.6 magnitude, particularly near Myitkyina in northern Myanmar.

The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1:20 PM local time on March 28, 2025, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, was followed by significant aftershocks, including a 6.4 magnitude tremor. Tremors were felt in Thailand, China (Yunnan), India, and Bangladesh.