Sagaing Fault: Myanmar Earthquake Triggers Bangkok Collapse, Region on High Alert

The powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar today, felt strongly across Thailand and neighbouring countries, has brought renewed attention to the Sagaing Fault, one of ASEAN's most significant active geological features.
The quake, which triggered the collapse of a building under construction in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic activity.
The Sagaing Fault, a 1,200-kilometre-long fault line running north-south through central Myanmar, is considered a major seismic threat. Geologists believe it marks the boundary between the ancient Sunda and Burma microplates, now part of the Eurasian Plate.
According to Mitearth, a geological website, historical records indicate that the fault has produced approximately 70 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or greater in the past 562 years. The largest recorded event was an 8.0 magnitude quake near Mandalay in 1912.
Experts suggest the fault has the potential to generate earthquakes as strong as 8.6 magnitude, particularly near Myitkyina in northern Myanmar.
The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1:20 PM local time on March 28, 2025, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, was followed by significant aftershocks, including a 6.4 magnitude tremor. Tremors were felt in Thailand, China (Yunnan), India, and Bangladesh.
In Bangkok, the quake caused the collapse of a construction site in Chatuchak, resulting in fatalities and trapping 43 individuals. Social media footage from Mandalay depicted scenes of chaos, as the city is located close to the earthquake's epicentre.
Reuters has reported that the Myanmar military has declared a state of emergency in several regions, stating via Telegram that "the government will investigate the situation promptly, conduct rescue operations, and provide humanitarian assistance."
Experts warn that Thailand, due to its proximity to the Sagaing Fault, could experience tremors of intensity 4-5 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Historically, northern Thailand and Bangkok have felt tremors from this fault.
The Meteorological Department has confirmed the earthquake's magnitude and depth, while rescue efforts continue in Bangkok and Myanmar. The situation is being closely monitored.