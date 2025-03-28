Thai Citizens in Myanmar Warned of Major Aftershocks; Emergency Preparedness Urged

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent advisory to Thai citizens residing in Myanmar, warning of the potential for significant aftershocks following today's earthquake.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon has reported widespread damage across several regions and cautioned that aftershocks measuring 6-7 magnitude could occur within the next two to three days, with further tremors of 4-5 magnitude possible within the next week.
In response to the extensive damage, Myanmar authorities have declared a state of emergency in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago regions, Naypyidaw, and northeastern Shan State.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging Thai nationals in these areas to prepare emergency supplies sufficient for at least three days and to ensure they have essential documents and cash readily available.
As of now, the Royal Thai Embassy has not received any reports of Thai citizens sustaining injuries or fatalities as a result of the earthquake.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is advising all Thai citizens in Myanmar to closely monitor updates from the embassy and local authorities. Those affected by the earthquake are encouraged to contact the Royal Thai Embassy at +95 9880916795 or via the embassy’s Facebook page.
The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and has expressed its concern for the safety of all Thai citizens in Myanmar and Thailand.