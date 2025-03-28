Thai Citizens in Myanmar Warned of Major Aftershocks; Emergency Preparedness Urged

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent advisory to Thai citizens residing in Myanmar, warning of the potential for significant aftershocks following today's earthquake.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon has reported widespread damage across several regions and cautioned that aftershocks measuring 6-7 magnitude could occur within the next two to three days, with further tremors of 4-5 magnitude possible within the next week.

In response to the extensive damage, Myanmar authorities have declared a state of emergency in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago regions, Naypyidaw, and northeastern Shan State.

