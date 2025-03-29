Chatuchak Collapse: 15 Life Signs Detected, Rescue Operation Intensifies Amidst Debris Challenge

Hope flickered amidst the rubble of the collapsed building in Chatuchak as rescue teams detected life signs from at least 15 individuals trapped beneath the debris.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation confirmed the development, while revising the number of missing persons down to 47.
On Saturday, the search and rescue operation, now in its second day, faced significant challenges due to the sheer size and weight of the collapsed structure.
The operation was forced to adapt, requiring the deployment of heavy machinery to clear the large concrete and steel fragments. Initially, backhoes were used to facilitate the entry of these larger machines.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site at 06:30, engaging with rescue personnel for 20 minutes before addressing the media.
He emphasised the substantial number of people still trapped within the wreckage and the formidable obstacle posed by the extensive structural debris.
"We must proceed on multiple fronts simultaneously," the Governor stated, outlining the need for structural assessments, crane deployment, and debris removal. "Once all resources are in place, we will act immediately."
Beyond the immediate collapse site, concerns mounted over the structural integrity of surrounding buildings.
Over 200 high-rise structures were identified as requiring urgent inspection, with 130 volunteer engineers dispatched to assess the damage.
Two condominiums in the Ladprao area were evacuated due to critical structural instability.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, confirmed the official death toll at 7, with nine survivors successfully extracted from the site.
The revised figure of 47 missing persons followed further identification checks.
Crucially, detection equipment identified life signs from at least 15 individuals within the collapsed building.
Rescue teams are now racing against time to reach these survivors, acknowledging the critical 72-hour window for survival without sustenance.
"The life signs are scattered in pockets of 3-7 people," Suriyachai explained. "We are facing significant difficulties in delivering food and water due to the depth of their entrapment, ranging from 3 to 5 metres."