Chatuchak Collapse: 15 Life Signs Detected, Rescue Operation Intensifies Amidst Debris Challenge

Hope flickered amidst the rubble of the collapsed building in Chatuchak as rescue teams detected life signs from at least 15 individuals trapped beneath the debris.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation confirmed the development, while revising the number of missing persons down to 47.

On Saturday, the search and rescue operation, now in its second day, faced significant challenges due to the sheer size and weight of the collapsed structure.

The operation was forced to adapt, requiring the deployment of heavy machinery to clear the large concrete and steel fragments. Initially, backhoes were used to facilitate the entry of these larger machines.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site at 06:30, engaging with rescue personnel for 20 minutes before addressing the media.