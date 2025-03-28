70 missing after office building collapse in Bangkok following earthquake

The Narenthorn EMS Center has reported 70 missing individuals after the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building under construction in Chatuchak, Bangkok. The collapse occurred after a major earthquake in Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025, which was felt across northern and central Thailand, including Bangkok. The incident has resulted in fatalities, injuries, and numerous missing workers. Evacuations were also conducted in high-rise buildings for safety.