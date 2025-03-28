70 missing after office building collapse in Bangkok following earthquake

The Narenthorn EMS Center has reported 70 missing individuals after the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building under construction in Chatuchak, Bangkok. The collapse occurred after a major earthquake in Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025, which was felt across northern and central Thailand, including Bangkok. The incident has resulted in fatalities, injuries, and numerous missing workers. Evacuations were also conducted in high-rise buildings for safety.
As of 4.20pm, the Narenthorn Center’s National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) reported that around 320 construction workers were at the site when the SAO building collapsed after the earthquake.
Firefighters and rescue teams are actively working to assist those trapped, injured, and deceased. The Department of Medical Services has set up a field hospital, with Dr Narumon Sawanpanyalert from Lerdsin Hospital overseeing the operation on-site.