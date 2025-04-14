More than a stage, Lisa’s Coachella show becomes a statement

Marking her third appearance at Coachella — following previous performances with Blackpink in 2019 and 2023 — Lisa made history as the first K-pop act to perform on the festival’s stage three times. Her 55-minute set, comprising 13 songs, showcased her musical versatility, commanding stage presence and fashion-forward artistry.
She opened with “Thunder,” from her debut solo studio album “Alter Ego,” emerging in a reflective silver bodysuit atop a monolithic pillar rising at the center of the stage. She followed with “Fxck Up the World,” highlighting her aggressive rap style and dynamic choreography. Her vocal range was on full display in tracks such as the retro R&B-infused “When I’m With You,” the high-energy “Money”, and the soaring ballad “Dream.”
The setlist also included genre-bending tracks such as “Moonlit Floor,” which samples Sixpence None the Richer’s 1990s hit “Kiss Me” and “Elastigirl.” Other highlights included the disco track “Born Again,” the percussive “Lifestyle”, and the retro-styled Gen Z anthem “Rockstar,” which closed the performance.
Throughout the set, Lisa changed her outfit five times, ranging from the futuristic bodysuit to playful Hello Kitty-themed looks and sultry silhouettes.
The most eye-catching look resembled a sci-fi movie character, with metal scales and horn-like embellishments evoking a surreal, almost monstrous aura.
A sheer bodysuit decorated with fluorescent thread-like patterns created an optical illusion, while other outfits included a pink look featuring Hello Kitty graphics and a bold red leather ensemble. Each outfit matched the mood of the corresponding songs and served as a visual cue for character transformation. All costumes were custom-designed by Asher Levine, known for his work with Lady Gaga and Doja Cat.
True to her roots as Blackpink’s main rapper and dancer, Lisa commanded the stage with charisma and precision. Her solo appearance sent a clear message: She is ready to stand on her own as a global pop act.
Notably, she performed a close-contact twerking routine with male dancers — a move rarely seen on K-pop stages, breaking boundaries of the image and choreography typically expected of K-pop idols.
Music critic Lim Hee-yun noted the significance of Lisa’s appearance as a soloist.
“Performing at Coachella as both a member of Blackpink and as a solo artist carries great meaning,” Lim said. “The Sahara Tent is an important stage. While the main Coachella Stage and Outdoor Theatre are central, the Sahara Tent also holds weight, especially among hip-hop artists.”
Lisa will perform again at the Sahara Tent on April 18.
Jennie, who also made her first appearance as a soloist at Coachella at its Outdoor Theatre Sunday, is scheduled to return to the same stage April 20.
Kim Jae-heun
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network