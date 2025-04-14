More than a stage, Lisa’s Coachella show becomes a statement

The setlist also included genre-bending tracks such as “Moonlit Floor,” which samples Sixpence None the Richer’s 1990s hit “Kiss Me” and “Elastigirl.” Other highlights included the disco track “Born Again,” the percussive “Lifestyle”, and the retro-styled Gen Z anthem “Rockstar,” which closed the performance.

Throughout the set, Lisa changed her outfit five times, ranging from the futuristic bodysuit to playful Hello Kitty-themed looks and sultry silhouettes.

The most eye-catching look resembled a sci-fi movie character, with metal scales and horn-like embellishments evoking a surreal, almost monstrous aura.

A sheer bodysuit decorated with fluorescent thread-like patterns created an optical illusion, while other outfits included a pink look featuring Hello Kitty graphics and a bold red leather ensemble. Each outfit matched the mood of the corresponding songs and served as a visual cue for character transformation. All costumes were custom-designed by Asher Levine, known for his work with Lady Gaga and Doja Cat.