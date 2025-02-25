Blackpink\'s Lisa to perform at Oscars, amid controversy

Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to take the stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, much to the excitement of her global fanbase.

The performance will be broadcast live and available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, covering both the red-carpet arrivals and the awards ceremony itself.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Lisa, alongside Doja Cat and Raye, will perform their collaborative track "Born Again". The song features in the third season of The White Lotus, in which Lisa also stars. Raye, a British singer-songwriter, wrote and produced the song.