Property past its low point; second-hand homes lead, 2026 seen steady

Thailand’s housing market in 2025 was like a ship battling rough seas all year, only beginning to see a glimmer of light in the final quarter.

Data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) show that in Q4 2025, the market started to recover quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) after short-term stimulus measures, or a “Quick Big Win”, including cuts to transfer and mortgage registration fees and relaxed loan-to-value (LTV) criteria.

The momentum immediately lifted nationwide ownership transfers.

Transfer transactions totalled 89,198 units, up 5.7% from the previous quarter.

Transfer value reached THB247.145 billion, up 9.3%. Meanwhile, new nationwide housing loans issued in Q4 totalled THB148.748 billion, up 1.3%.

This clearly signals that the market has passed its low point!

By asset type, low-rise home transfers came to 60,086 units, up 4.4%, with a value of THB174.469 billion, up 6.3%. Condominium transfers totalled 29,112 units, up 8.6%, with a value of THB72.677 billion, up as much as 17%.

The faster acceleration in condos reflects demand returning late in the year, especially among buyers who made quick decisions in response to fee incentives and lending conditions.