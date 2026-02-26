Thai Airways reports FY2025 results, returns to profit above THB30 billion

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries have announced their operating results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, with the Company reporting strong performance growth on Thursday (February 26).

Thai Airways turned around from a net loss in 2024 of THB26.933 billion to a net profit of THB30.940 billion, an improvement of THB57.841 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 215.0%.

Profit attributable to the parent was THB30.910 billion, equivalent to earnings per share of THB1.09.

In 2025, Thai Airways recorded total revenue (excluding one-off items) of THB190.277 billion, up THB2.288 billion, or 1.2%, from the previous year.