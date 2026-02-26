Heat index hits 43°C: LifeDee app helps avoid heatstroke

Thailand has officially entered its summer season for 2026 since February 22, 2026, and the Meteorological Department expects this year to be hotter than last year, with maximum temperatures possibly reaching 42–43°C—especially in watchlist areas such as Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak.
Amid the climate crisis and the “heat dome” effect in urban areas, air temperature alone may not be enough. What the body experiences is the heat index—the “feels-like” temperature—which is often higher than the number shown in general forecasts.
GISTDA teams up with the Department of Health to launch “LifeDee”
To reduce risks from heat exhaustion and heatstroke, researchers from GISTDA are using MODIS satellite data, combined with AI and machine learning, to process information from weather monitoring stations nationwide and display the results through the LifeDee application, helping the public monitor health risks more accurately.
LifeDee’s 4 colour levels for heat index risk
The app shows risk levels in colour to help users plan outdoor activities more safely:
May pose a mild risk of fatigue, headache, heat rash, heat oedema, body aches, and may lead to heat cramps.
May raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heat cramps, and may contribute to heatstroke.
May increase the risk of heat cramps and significantly raise the risk of heatstroke with prolonged heat exposure.
Very high risk of heatstroke.
Key LifeDee features: health and environment in one place
Beyond heat index reporting, LifeDee is positioned as a health “super app” that also includes:
Advice
When the heat index reaches orange or red, people should avoid outdoor activities, drink enough clean water, and keep checking heat conditions regularly via the app.
Download LifeDee now
Don’t let extreme heat become life-threatening. Track weather and health information free on both platforms:
App Store: Download here
Play Store: Download here