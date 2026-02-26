Heat index hits 43°C: LifeDee app helps avoid heatstroke

Thailand has officially entered its summer season for 2026 since February 22, 2026, and the Meteorological Department expects this year to be hotter than last year, with maximum temperatures possibly reaching 42–43°C—especially in watchlist areas such as Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak.

Amid the climate crisis and the “heat dome” effect in urban areas, air temperature alone may not be enough. What the body experiences is the heat index—the “feels-like” temperature—which is often higher than the number shown in general forecasts.

GISTDA teams up with the Department of Health to launch “LifeDee”

To reduce risks from heat exhaustion and heatstroke, researchers from GISTDA are using MODIS satellite data, combined with AI and machine learning, to process information from weather monitoring stations nationwide and display the results through the LifeDee application, helping the public monitor health risks more accurately.