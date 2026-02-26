Heat index hits 43°C: LifeDee app helps avoid heatstroke

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Thailand braces for 42–43°C heat as summer begins; GISTDA’s LifeDee app shows hourly heat index with colour alerts to help prevent heatstroke

Thailand has officially entered its summer season for 2026 since February 22, 2026, and the Meteorological Department expects this year to be hotter than last year, with maximum temperatures possibly reaching 42–43°C—especially in watchlist areas such as Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak.

Amid the climate crisis and the “heat dome” effect in urban areas, air temperature alone may not be enough. What the body experiences is the heat index—the “feels-like” temperature—which is often higher than the number shown in general forecasts.

GISTDA teams up with the Department of Health to launch “LifeDee”

To reduce risks from heat exhaustion and heatstroke, researchers from GISTDA are using MODIS satellite data, combined with AI and machine learning, to process information from weather monitoring stations nationwide and display the results through the LifeDee application, helping the public monitor health risks more accurately.

LifeDee’s 4 colour levels for heat index risk

The app shows risk levels in colour to help users plan outdoor activities more safely:

  • Green (27.0–32.9°C) – Watch

May pose a mild risk of fatigue, headache, heat rash, heat oedema, body aches, and may lead to heat cramps.

  • Yellow (33.0–41.9°C) – Warning

May raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heat cramps, and may contribute to heatstroke.

  • Orange (42.0–51.9°C) – Danger

May increase the risk of heat cramps and significantly raise the risk of heatstroke with prolonged heat exposure.

  • Red (≥52°C) – Extreme danger

Very high risk of heatstroke.

Key LifeDee features: health and environment in one place

Beyond heat index reporting, LifeDee is positioned as a health “super app” that also includes:

  • Heat Safety Zone: Find heat-safe spaces and nearby parks
  • Air Quality: Real-time PM2.5 and AQI reporting
  • Health Mapping: Map of nearby healthcare facilities and public services for people with disabilities
  • Hourly Forecast: Hourly heat-index forecast graph to support travel planning

Advice

When the heat index reaches orange or red, people should avoid outdoor activities, drink enough clean water, and keep checking heat conditions regularly via the app.

Download LifeDee now

Don’t let extreme heat become life-threatening. Track weather and health information free on both platforms:

App Store: Download here

Play Store: Download here

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy