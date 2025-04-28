Heatstroke deaths surge, 4 Southern provinces at extreme risk

The Department of Health has issued a warning urging the public to be cautious of heatstroke risks following a concerning rise in heatstroke-related deaths.

Data from the past six years (2019–2024) recorded a cumulative total of 212 fatalities, averaging 27 deaths per year. Most of the victims were men (197 cases) aged between 41 and 60, often with underlying health conditions, outdoor activity exposure, or alcohol consumption as contributing factors.

In 2025, there have already been 32 reported cases of heat-related illnesses, equivalent to 0.07 per 100,000 population. Trat Province has the highest incidence rate, followed by Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Phrae.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin disclosed forecasts for Thailand’s heat index from April 27 to May 6, 2025. The Northern, Northeastern, Central, Eastern, and Southern regions are expected to experience dangerous (orange level) heat index values ranging from 42.0°C to 51.9°C, and even extremely dangerous (red level) conditions of 52°C or higher. In particular, four southern provinces—Phuket, Pattani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla—are forecasted to face extremely hazardous heat levels.