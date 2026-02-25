One Bangkok and partners launch blood donation campaign “Together We Give – Blood Donation at One Bangkok 2026”

One Bangkok, the largest fully integrated district in the heart of Bangkok, has launched its blood donation campaign, “Together We Give – Blood Donation at One Bangkok 2026,” building on the success of last year’s initiative. The campaign encourages the public to donate blood regularly every three months to help ensure an adequate and continuous blood supply for medical needs throughout the year. The initiative is led by Mr. Worawat Srisa-an (4th from left), Deputy Chief Executive Officer, One Bangkok, and Ms. Charintip Choomuenwai (2nd from right), Head of District Branding & Marketing Communications and Head of Art & Culture, One Bangkok, in collaboration with Mrs. Sineenart Oota (3rd from left), Assistant Director for Blood Services, The National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society. They are joined by diplomatic partners including Dr. Angela Macdonald (4th from right), Australian Ambassador to Thailand; Mr. YOSHIKAWA Kiyoshi (3rd from right), Counsellor, Embassy of Japan in Thailand; and Ms. Katia Mohandi (2nd from left), Deputy Director, Alliance Française Bangkok.
The campaign aims to establish an annual flagship CSR initiative to support patients nationwide who rely on blood transfusions, while fostering a sustainable culture of giving and sharing in Thai society. It also reflects the strong collaboration between One Bangkok and its partners in driving meaningful and continuous social impact.
The first blood donation drive of 2026 was held on Friday, 20 February 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Thai Red Cross Society mobile blood donation unit, 2nd floor, One Bangkok Forum, under the safety standards and supervision of the Thai Red Cross Society.
