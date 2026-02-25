One Bangkok and partners launch blood donation campaign “Together We Give – Blood Donation at One Bangkok 2026”

The campaign aims to establish an annual flagship CSR initiative to support patients nationwide who rely on blood transfusions, while fostering a sustainable culture of giving and sharing in Thai society. It also reflects the strong collaboration between One Bangkok and its partners in driving meaningful and continuous social impact.

The first blood donation drive of 2026 was held on Friday, 20 February 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Thai Red Cross Society mobile blood donation unit, 2nd floor, One Bangkok Forum, under the safety standards and supervision of the Thai Red Cross Society.

For more information, please visit the One Bangkok Facebook Page.